School bus christening at Laughlin Memorial Chapel

The Laughlin Memorial Chapel’s bus broke down last summer

Fast forward one year later, the group has a new bus.

The group celebrated with a ‘school bus christening service’ and cake this morning.

But the need is far from over.

Laughlin is currently trying to raise 150-thousand dollars to pay off the bus…through their Chapel Plus Fundraising Campaign.



They’re also looking to raise money for vans and other items.



Why?



Executive Director Georgia Kurko says transportation is essential for their ‘Summer Jam Program’.