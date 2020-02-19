School bus safety remains top priority for Marshall Co. Schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Fatal accidents involving school buses are not that common. That can be attributed to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration working daily on new safety measures for school buses.

The latest thing, actually, is just the rollover stability control they just added. They did a test on it just like the cars, and stuff. It actually slows down the bus down by breaking certain wheels. Whether it be in a slip or a driver be going too fast around a turn, it’s slowing the bus down electronically. Nathan Lilley, Shop Foreman – Marshall County Schools

Buses owned by Marshall County Schools are equipped with everything from cameras, higher seats and no 90 degree angles inside the bus. Many may ask ‘why no safety belts’ but officials that is for good reason.

Everything is made in compliance, that if a bus should roll over, it’s actually safer, believe it or not, for the children to be going with them instead of, should the bus roll upside down, or to be in water. Whatever the case is, to try to get them out safely would be just a hazardous situation. Harry Midcap, Transportation Director – Marshall County Schools

Marshall County Schools have discussed the possibility of lap belts that would release on impact.

