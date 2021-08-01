School Rocks Backpack Giveaway preps Weirton & local students to go back to school

Weirton, WV (WTRF)- The school year isn’t in full swing yet, but a backpack giveaway in Weirton was already lending kids a helping hand today before going back to school.

It’s TCC’s 9th School Rocks Backpack Giveaway: this one being one of many stores across the nation taking part.

Here, they’re giving away a couple hundred backpacks full of pencils, paper, folders, and other school supplies, all free of charge. It’s one backpack per kid, and, as long as there’s backpacks left, they aren’t turning any kids away, no matter if they live in West Virginia or not.

This is something TCC Rep Darryle Thompson says they look forward to every year, and thanks to all their donations they received from cell phones to accessories sold, they raised enough to give back for yet another year.

“It means the world to me. We wait for this day all year round. To watch the kids play, to watch the kids smile, to know they don’t have to go to the store and spend their money, we got it here for you. It’s a great day.” TCC Rep Darryle Thompson

Nationally, 750 TCC and Wireless Zone stores all teamed up today to donate more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children.

The event ended at 4 and what’s left will be donated to local schools.

But outside of the backpack giveaway, TCC will also be awarding three $10,000 college scholarships, as part of its Big Impact program. Kids in grades K through 12 are eligible to enter. Entries will be accepted today through August 8th.