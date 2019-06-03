Seamless summer feeding program kicked off today

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) - Edison Local Schools started their second year of its Seamless Summer Feeding program on Monday.

The free program runs from June 3rd to August 16th on Tuesday through Thursday.

The sites for this program include Edison High School, Amsterdam Church of God from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Irondale United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. to noon and Richmond Methodist Church from noon to 1 p.m..

It is available to kids 18 and under.

There is also a dine-in option at the High School.

It will be closed the week of July 1st to the 5th for the Holiday.