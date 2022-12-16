WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The holiday just got a little brighter for one individual.

That’s because The Seeing Hand Association held the drawing for their annual Christmas Card Raffle Friday.


The prize included $400 worth of gift cards from local businesses along with 25 scratch-off lottery tickets.


This year’s drawing raised more than $1300 for the organization. They employ visually-impaired individuals.

“Anytime a non-profit can get a fundraiser that produces a nice amount of money, like $1300, it’s always a big benefit.”

Theresa Kurtz, Operation Manager, Seeing Hand Inc.

The gift cards were donated by the organizations board members