WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The holiday just got a little brighter for one individual.
That’s because The Seeing Hand Association held the drawing for their annual Christmas Card Raffle Friday.
The prize included $400 worth of gift cards from local businesses along with 25 scratch-off lottery tickets.
This year’s drawing raised more than $1300 for the organization. They employ visually-impaired individuals.
“Anytime a non-profit can get a fundraiser that produces a nice amount of money, like $1300, it’s always a big benefit.”Theresa Kurtz, Operation Manager, Seeing Hand Inc.
The gift cards were donated by the organizations board members