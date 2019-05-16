Sen. Capito working to bring broadband to West Virginia

One of the key pieces of legislation that U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito has been working on aims to bring broadband to the State of West Virginia.

According to Sen. Capito, mapping of broadband is unreliable for Congress to even address legislation.

Capito feels that this, at least in some part, affects how West Virginia competes with other states to keep their young people here.

“Our young people are going to want to stay in the state and recreate and do all the great things we do living in West Virginia and be able to be just as cutting edge in their economic lives, education lives and health care lives as living in downtown of an urban area,” Sen. Capito told 7News.

Capito says that if broadband is to expand into West Virginia, new technologies must be used, including wireless and satellite.