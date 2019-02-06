Senator Capito shares thoughts on State of the Union Video

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) - Americans continue to react to President Trump's second State of the Union address.

In a CBS poll that ran after Tuesday night's speech, 76-percent of speech viewers said that they approve of the President's remarks. Meanwhile, 72-percent of respondents said that they agree with the President's ideas on immigration.

Members of Congress have shared their thoughts as well.

United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) believes that President Trump highlighted three specific ways to strengthen border security.

"The three takeaways are we need more people, more technology and we must have barriers and walls to hold back the flow," said Capito. "And so now, I think that we're tasked, we know that, we're tasked with that."

Another possible government shutdown is looming if both parties cannot compromise before government funding runs out on February 15th.

There is also the possibility of President Trump declaring a national emergency in order to secure the border.

