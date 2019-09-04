Senator Sherrod Brown hosted round-table discussion

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Ohio jobs were in the forefront today, as Senator Sherrod Brown hosted a round-table discussion on the topic.

It was all in an effort to adapt to the change in technology.

Senator Sherrod Brown introduced legislation to empower workers in the face of increased automation.

In other words how people are loosing jobs due to robotic technology and ways to combat them.

So he sits down with the people in the state that see first hand what is going on and gather their ideas.

Senator Brown is set to introduce the ‘Worker’s Right to Training Act of 2019’.

Included at the round-table was labor organizations and worker advocates.