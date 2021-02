Memphis, TN (WTRF)- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is letting you spread some love during Valentine’s season.

St. Jude’s website allows you send a free virtual Valentine’s Day card to St. Jude kids.

It’s pretty easy to do too! , You choose an e-card featuring layouts inspired by patient art. Then select a pre-written message, or create your own!

If you’re wanting to send a card, click here