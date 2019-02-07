Senior Jenna Davis wins Wheeling Park's Queen of Queens

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: Wheeling Park High School

WHEELING, W Va. (WTRF) - There's a new Queen this year at Wheeling Park!

10 ladies competed in an interview, talent showcase, and poise and presentation for the 2019 Queen of Queens.

7News' own Kathryn Ghion and Scott Nolte served as emcees for the evening.

Senior Jenna Davis was named the winner Wednesday night.

First runner up was Emily Loh.

Second runner up was Jennifer Barry.

Andrea Parsons was voted Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants.

Davis will represent Wheeling Park at the OVAC Queen of Queens competition in July, during the all star football game weekend.

Congratulations to all 10 contestants!