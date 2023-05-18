BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A special spotlight shined on some pretty amazing people Thursday. Senior Services of Belmont County held their Celebration of Older Americans.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The event included prizes and games from various vendors as well as a lunch. This was the first time since COVID that the event was held. Roughly one-hundred and thirty senior citizens from ten different centers around Belmont County were at the event. By the looks of everyone there, it was a very fun time for all.

“It’s really important to them to know everyone is doing okay. They’ve been in the senior centers for a couple years, they know each other, so they want to see, it’s like a family.” Leslie Thompson – Outreach Administrator for Senior Services of Belmont County

“We want to make for certain that we’re always here to give education, information, as well as showing our support for them.” Melissa Evick – Visiting Angels Account Executive

“Seeing our friends that we don’t see from the other centers and having fun with them. Everybody coming together as one and having a good time, everybody’s the same and enjoying each other’s company. She’s too smart isn’t she? And we all get along, it’s amazing.” Bellaire Senior Center Members

The Center in Belmont holds various events to educate and entertain their senior citizens throughout the year.