Shadyside loses longtime mayor Charles “Shorty” Morgan

Community
Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) The village of Shadyside has lost a true public servant.


Charles “Shorty” Morgan, longtime mayor and council member, died Sunday at the age of 90.


Over the years, Morgan brought about many of the visions he had for improving the community he loved.


Morgan is survived by his wife, three children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter