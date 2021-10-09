“She is an inspiration”: Wheeling Fire Department fundraises for five year old

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) A motorcycle ride fundraiser turned into much more. The Wheeling Fire Department honored Emma Waldron at her Miracle League baseball game Saturday afternoon. Emma is five years old and is diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

At the ceremony several fire fighters awarded her for her strength, and they also presented her and her family with a substantial check.

It started off really small, they just wanted a couple shirts made for the bike run and they turned it into a huge fundraiser. Jessica Waldron, Emma’s Mom

Emma has been an inspiration to us. When her dad Rob got hired, she started coming around and she is an inspiration. She shows all of us that no matter what’s stacked against you can overcome you just have to fight. She is the hardest fighter I’ve ever seen in my life. Lt. Rick Brown, Wheeling Fire Department

Miracle League provides children with disabilities the opportunity to participate in sports. Emma’s big smile and positive outlook brought lots of energy to today’s game.