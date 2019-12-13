Shoe Sensation in Moundsville hosts cookies with Santa event

Moundsville W.VA. (WTRF)- Looking to meet Santa to give him your Christmas list?

Shoe Sensation in Moundsville is hosting cookies with Santa this Sunday.

You can visit and take photos with Santa from 11 am- 4 pm.

There also will be a coloring contest and cocoa.

Shoe Sensation will also be providing 20% off for 1 item in-store.

Shoe Sensation is located at 1220 Lafayette Ave in Moundsville, WV.

