Short staffed: Pittsburgh chef cooks up alliance with Wheeling restaurants

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some Wheeling restaurants are closing early, some are only offering to go. Like many, they cannot find the staff. But, a chef with Pittsburgh roots just moved in and is trying to change that.

Chef Adam, with 15 years of culinary skills under his apron, says in Wheeling, the more cooks in the kitchen the better.

The Pittsburgh restaurants aren’t struggling because of all the visitors coming to that local area. In this area specifically, it’s the exact opposite unfortunately. Adam Luiso, Executive Chef with Roxby Development

In his new city, he wants business to stay put so he’s cutting a deal.

Whether you’re a chef, a restaurateur, or and owner or operator, that we gather together and collaborate with each other. Make sort of a hospitality council so that we can resolve the issues we’re all having at this point. Adam Luiso, Executive Chef with Roxby Development

He says it comes at a time when businesses in the Friendly City need to stick together.

“Every restaurant, every hospitality place I see is hiring for multiple positions,” said Chef Luiso.

Completely understaffed… “Probably due to the extra unemployment being handed out at this time,” added the chef.

Roxby Development is ready to hire. You know the business because they’re re-imagining the Mt. Carmel Monastery.

You’ll see Chef Adam Luiso and his team at the WTRF Job Fair on June 10th. There will be open interviews and Roxby Development will have three booths: lab, hospitality and construction. Bring your resumes but Chef Adam says he can train anyone.

“We’re willing to train from the ground up,” said Chef Adam.

And the hospitality industry needs you faster than this chef can slice an onion.