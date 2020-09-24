‘Show of Hands’ finalist reveled

WHEELING, W.Va. – Sept. 24, 2020 – Four small business owners will each make a pitch at Wheeling

Heritage’s virtual Show of Hands event beginning Oct. 26. Short videos of each participant will be

produced by the Wheeling Heritage Media team and released on Oct. 26 on Wheeling Heritage’s social media pages. The community can then view, share and vote online for the project they feel is most worthwhile through Nov. 1.

For a $5 minimum donation, viewers can cast their vote through Wheeling Heritage’s website with 100% of the donations awarded to the winner. The video with the most votes by the end of the voting period will receive about $4,000 for his or her business.



The following business owners are in the running in hopes of securing funding for their businesses:

Making Magic: Making Magic is a full-service floral and event planning boutique located in Warwood. Owner Terry Jill Bonar provides unique, bespoke floral design that turns the everyday into something extraordinary. As her new business continues to grow, Terry is working to open a brick and mortar store to expand her services, including offering craft and sip classes and small live entertainment events. Due to COVID-19, progress on completing renovations has been delayed, along with experiencing significant revenue loss from canceled events. Winning Show of Hands would help open Making Magic’s doors by providing funding to complete renovations and invest in a new POS system.

Table 304: Table 304 elevates gatherings of all sizes across the Ohio Valley with their delectable grazing tables, boards and boxes. Elizabeth Grambly, owner of Table 304, creates each graze with an assortment of meats, cheese, fruits and vegetables styled to spark conversation and foster a sense of togetherness. Elizabeth started her business out of her home in December 2019, creating one-of-a-kind tables and boards during the holidays. Just as she was creating a formal business plan, it all came to a halt due to the pandemic. During the last few months, Elizabeth has found that her smaller boards are a hit among folks hosting smaller celebrations at home. Money from a Show of Hands win would help Table 304 secure a kitchen space in downtown Wheeling that would also serve as a venue available to rent for meetings, showers, and other small events.

Healthy Vibes for You: Healthy Vibes for You, located in Centre Market, is a nutrition club that has

helped customers improve their wellbeing since 2017. Considered Wheeling’s “healthy bar” among its regular customers, Healthy Vibes for You offers healthy shakes, wellness support and a community for folks interested in healthy living. Like most small businesses, Healthy Vibes for You has experienced financial hardship in the last few months, especially since they rely so heavily on foot traffic from the bustling Center Market neighborhood. Owner Kahlie Wilson has adjusted to the changing times by offering call-ahead ordering and curbside pickup since April. With Healthy Vibes for You slated for a grand re-opening on Oct. 1, a Show of Hands win would help Healthy Vibes for You restock their depleted inventory, invest in extra cleaning supplies to keep their employees and customers safe and enhance their POS system.

Mugshots: Mugshots is a coffee shop and eatery in downtown Wheeling striving to be a “third space”for the people who live and work in the greater Wheeling area. Their doors opened just one week prior to West Virginia’s state-wide stay at home order went into effect. This has forced Grant Coleman, owner of Mugshots, to make some tough decisions about safely proceeding with staying open for business and has stalled some of the original plans for their space. Winning Show of Hands would help Mugshots purchase outdoor furniture for their soon-to-be-completed back deck and patio area overlooking Wheeling Heritage Port and the Ohio River.

Follow Wheeling Heritage on Facebook and Instagram to watch the contestants’ video presentations

from Oct. 26 – Nov. 1. Voting will take place online here.