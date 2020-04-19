Show your support and adopt a 2020 senior

If you have been scrolling through facebook and seen a post about adopting a senior and may have wondered what it was.

Well one local alum took it upon herself to show seniors they are supported through these tough times.

She saw people making masks and other needed items for who those on the frontline and knew that wasn’t much for her.

But she knew there was a way she could help.

I just wanted to be able to put a smile on these kids faces and let them know they are not forgotten. Nikki Flemming – Creator of “adopt a senior 2020 ohio valley”

Nikki Flemming is a proud Shadyside alum and knew how tight knit the ohio valley community is.

So her idea was to create a Facebook page to adopt a 2020 senior.

This gives a way for community members to send gifts,snacks, cards or anything to support these seniors.

I created a group and the first evening I thought I am not sure if we are going to have anybody interested in this. Nikki Flemming – Creator of “adopt a senior 2020 ohio valley”

But she was mistaken. The group is up to 2500 members with 300 seniors to be adopted and the numbers just keep growing!

Madisyn Stewart is one of the numerous seniors who was posted to be adopted.

Seeing the support of Ohio Valley she says is exciting.

Its crazy how many people have supported us throughout this people that we don’t even know. Madisyn Stewart – 2020 Senior

After her mom nominated her to be adopted she had over 16 complete strangers ready to adopt her!

I was totally amazed at the outpouring of the community and of the Ohio Valley. Lorrie Stewart – Madisyn’s mom

And as for Madisyn and the rest of the area seniors it is a frightening time not knowing if graduation is going to take place.

Its really hard not knowing if we are going to have a graduation and get to graduate with the people we have been going to school with since kindergarten. Madisyn Stewart – 2020 Senior

As a soon to be Shadyside alum herself, Madisyn’s message to her senior class is…