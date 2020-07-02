Sistersville Ferry returns to Ohio River

SISTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Sistersville Ferry has a message for the Ohio Valley: ‘all board.’
The ferry returned to the Ohio River Thursday morning. It will operate on Thursdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The ferry will be available to rent during those times for parties or an organization. If you would like to do so, please call 304-815-2192.
