Sleep under the stars to give others a home this summer

Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) – With the warmer temperatures, you might be inclined to set up a tent and sleep out under the stars for a night.

And this summer—you can use that temporary shelter to give others a permanent place to stay.

Youth Services System is holding its second annual CampOut for a Cause, where you have the power to fundraise for local families facing housing insecurity.

All you have to do is create a donation page through the YSS website, set up camp in your favorite spot and invite your friends to pitch in.

The group says homelessness is a broader and less easily visible problem than you think.

We have children who are considered homeless because they’re sleeping on a couch at a friend’s house, or we have folks who work in this area who sleep in their car at night. So the definition of homeless is sleeping in a place that’s not meant for humans to sleep in. Terra Crews, YSS Director of Development

The outdoor fun begins on June 4th, with live entertainment beginning at 6 o’clock on the Y-S-S Facebook page.

To create your own fundraising page, go here. All you have to do is click “I want to fundraise for this” and create an account.

You can also donate by texting YSSCAMPOUT to 44-321.