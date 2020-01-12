SMART Centre Market gets “Jurassic” addition to building

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A prehistoric animal now gazes upon shoppers at Centre Market in Wheeling.

The SMART Centre Market installed their long-awaited Tyrannosaurus head on the side of their building Sunday afternoon.



T-rex head being installed on building of SMART Centre Market

The new attraction was only made possible by Show of Hands and owners are hopeful it will draw a lot of attention.

What’s really interesting about this is that it will be a really great tourist attraction, we think. Also, some place that folks from the area can come get a selfie, etc. and it’ll be something new and different for everybody to see. Libby Strong, Co-owner of SMART Centre Mark

The T-rex was crafted by Enchanted Castle Studios in Natural Bridge Virginia and Amanda Carney from Cats Paw Studios painted the board to make it appear as though it is coming out of a window.

SMART Centre Market plans to hold a small exhibit focused on the evolution of the T-rex in the near future.

Latest Posts: