Sneak peak into new behavioral unit at Reynolds Memorial Hospital

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital is looking to fill a void after the closing of Hillcrest at Ohio Valley Medical Center.

Tuesday, hospital officials gave 7News a sneak peak of a revamped behavioral unit, strictly devoted to psychiatric patients.

The unit will take over the entire fifth floor, which formerly housed their skilled care unit.

There are other skilled care units here that patients could go to but there really wasn’t any other in-patient psychiatric facility. Dr. David Hess, President and CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

The addition of the in-patient psychiatric facility will lessen the burden for our local enforcement.

It puts a lot of time strain — it puts a lot of burnout on our law enforcement and really it takes them out of the communities that they want to be serving and protecting. Dr. David Hess, President and CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Reynolds Memorial Hospital renovated the entire unit for $5 million, tearing out everything and starting from scratch.

Overall, the project was unanimously supported by others but it hit home personally for Dr. Hess.

My mom was an in-patient psychiatric nurse for many years. I felt a calling to be able to bring this to the community, personally. And it was just the right thing to do. Dr. David Hess, President and CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

The psychiatric unit is expected to open late summer or early fall in 2020.

Reynolds Memorial Hospital has already hired three psychiatrists who will begin seeing patients in their offices, starting January 1.