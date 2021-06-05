Vet Voices

Soak up the sun this weekend; Wheeling’s city pools back open

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Well it’s not everyday in the Ohio Valley we get up to the 80s, but it’s the perfect day to take a dip in the pool, and several locals are having some fun in the sun today. 

It’s the first weekend Wheeling’s City Pools are back open, and it couldn’t of been a more beautiful day for it. 

The Director of Parks and Recreations says Garden Park, Bridge Park, Grandview, and 36th street pools are now open. 

If you’d like to go for a swim with the whole family, the pools are open from noon to 6pm everyday. But on Saturdays, there’s a free senior swim at each pool from 11 am to noon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter