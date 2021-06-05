Soak up the sun this weekend; Wheeling’s city pools back open

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Well it’s not everyday in the Ohio Valley we get up to the 80s, but it’s the perfect day to take a dip in the pool, and several locals are having some fun in the sun today.

It’s the first weekend Wheeling’s City Pools are back open, and it couldn’t of been a more beautiful day for it.

The Director of Parks and Recreations says Garden Park, Bridge Park, Grandview, and 36th street pools are now open.

If you’d like to go for a swim with the whole family, the pools are open from noon to 6pm everyday. But on Saturdays, there’s a free senior swim at each pool from 11 am to noon.