Soldiers & Sailors Monument is officially rededicated

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - The official rededicating of the Soldiers & Sailors Monument took place at Independence Hall Monday Afternoon.

Hundreds of people came out to pay tribute to the Monument that was moved from Wheeling Park to the downtown area just last year.

The community felt that the Monument should be out somewhere it could be seen by more people.

The Monument is made up of Lady Liberty, a soldier, and a sailor, and was commissioned to honor those who fought and died defending the Union.

Jake Daugherty of Wheeling Heritage stresses the importance of the monument to the City of Wheeling and the history of those who have fought for our country.

The Monument is 20 and a half feet tall and 15 feet wide!