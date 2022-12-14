WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling has been feeding the hungry since the 1980s.

Executive Director Becky Shilling-Rodocker says they will have served 175,000 meals this year, by the end of December.

“All people have to do is sign a name–not necessarily THEIR name even,” she said with a grin. “George Bush has eaten here every day for three years, according to the sign-in sheet! I don’t know who he really is, and that’s fine.”

They serve breakfast weekdays from 8 to 9:30 a.m., and lunch from 11 to 1 p.m..

On Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., they have a children’s dinner called Just For Kidz, that helps 227 area youngsters.

The Soup Kitchen building is a community hub, hosting everything from basket classes to health screenings and numerous meetings.

Their big Christmas meal will be December 23.

And in January, they plan more festivities to help keep spirits up at a time of year that’s often hard for their patrons.

They’ll have various ethnic-based meals like Mexican day.

The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling is 100% community-funded and volunteer-driven, with only a small paid staff, emphasized Shilling-Rodocker.

She says their mission is to feed anyone who is hungry, including George Bush! (Ted Nugent often signs the roster too.)