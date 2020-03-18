Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling feeding tremendous number of people during pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – More than 200 people a day are coming in and not just during the usual hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They begin serving at 10 a.m. and continue until the last person has been served at about 2 p.m. Guests are served a complete hot meal with meat, vegetables, salad and bread.

But since Monday, they’ve been serving it all as a takeout.

We’ve seen a lot of different people in line, and we don’t ask any questions. We don’t ask where people come from. But it just shows that there’s a greater need. And we’ve changed things up a bit. We no longer serve inside the Soup Kitchen. We prepare meals from scratch and then we package them up and take them to the vestibule. People sign-in and take them, one at a time, but no one comes into the Soup Kitchen. Becky Shilling Rodocker, Executive Director – Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling

Shilling Rodocker said they’re not using volunteers right now and they’re just trying to handle it with their regular staff.

But it’s just the five of us here, and we’re already exhausted. Becky Shilling Rodocker, Executive Director – Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling

They are also sending extra food home with people to help families since kids are home from school.

On Wednesday, they cooked 14 turkeys in preparation for the next day’s meals.

Latest Posts: