Soup Kitchen offers weekly program ‘Just For Kids’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling is well-known throughout the Ohio Valley for its phenomenal job in feeding the needy.

However, many do not know about the ‘Just For Kids’ program that reaches out to children.

Kids and their families gather at the Wheeling staple once a week for some great food and fun.

They can come in every Wednesday between 3:30 and 5:30 for a free, home-cooked, delicious meal. We try to have activities for the kids every year. But the main thing is that once they start coming in, they’re eligible for the program year-round. That includes a huge picnic at Wheeling Park, back to school supplies and holiday gifts. Caitlin Rodocker, Coordinator for ‘Just For Kids’

Newborns to age 18 are eligible for the program and all children must come to the program at least once a month.

‘Just For Kids’ meets every Wednesday at the Soup Kitchen from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Latest Posts: