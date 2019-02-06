Spaghetti benefit for Wheeling man battling Stage 4 lung cancer Video

WHEELING, W Va. (WTRF) - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you might consider giving back to Mike Waldvogel.

Mike, a City of Wheeling sanitation worker, is currently fighting for his life as he battles with Stage 4 lung cancer.

Since May 2018, he's undergone 15 radiation treatments and six chemo treatments.

Thanks to their friends, family and church, the Waldvogels have made it this far, but now, they need your help. To raise money, the family is hosting a spaghetti benefit dinner on Friday, Feb. 8. The event will take place in the basement of St. Paul's Church, in Wheeling, from 3-7 p.m.

If you're interested, the event will feature a pasta dinner, chinese auction and much more.

Tickets are just $10, but if you can''t make it, you can still donate by writing a check.

For more information, you can call St. Paul's Church at (304) 232-3915 or Wheeling Health Right at (304) 233-1135.