Spaghetti dinner benefits beloved Wheeling woman

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling community comes together Sunday to support a beloved, life-long resident.
Following a massive heart attack in December, six surgeries and several weeks in the ICU, Sherri Mullins is currently on life support at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Family and friends are hosting a spaghetti dinner benefit noon to 6 p.m. at Stone United Presbyterian Cove. All proceeds will go towards Sherri’s medical bills.
For $10, attendees will receive a spaghetti dinner, salad, bread, a drink and dessert. There will also be a Chinese auction, 50/50 drawing, DJ and heart health education.
Donations for Sherri are also be accepted through a GoMeFund page.
