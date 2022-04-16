OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Several children’s wishes came true this Saturday.

The Ohio Valley Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation sparkled joy for about 20 boys and girls.

Looks like he had a KICKING good time!⚽️

Kids enjoyed a sports-filled morning at the Highlands Sports Complex through A Special Wish Foundation.



More tonight on 7News at 6‼️@WTRF7News #localnews @PlayHSCSports pic.twitter.com/Q7WQDyKrAx — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) April 16, 2022

A Sparkle of Joy is a program through A Special Wish Foundation, where children can enjoy an addition to their “Big Wish.”

At the Highlands Sports Complex, kids hustled down the field for a day of soccer.

The experience was free, and everything was donated to the cause.

The kids got to play with the FC Highlanders Soccer team and learn a few drills.

They also enjoyed the arcade and the rock-climbing room.