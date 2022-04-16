OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Several children’s wishes came true this Saturday.
The Ohio Valley Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation sparkled joy for about 20 boys and girls.
A Sparkle of Joy is a program through A Special Wish Foundation, where children can enjoy an addition to their “Big Wish.”
At the Highlands Sports Complex, kids hustled down the field for a day of soccer.
The experience was free, and everything was donated to the cause.
The kids got to play with the FC Highlanders Soccer team and learn a few drills.
They also enjoyed the arcade and the rock-climbing room.