Special ceremony celebrates and honors veterans for all they do

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-It’s a big thanks for all those who’ve risked their lives for our freedoms.

They call it the Veterans Appreciation Ceremony, which is all part of Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival.

Dating back 25 years, the legacy of those-who’ve-risked-their-lives lives on through this special ceremony.

“I really appreciate the veterans. john Looney, veteran

And to many, they aren’t just thanking the veterans but their brothers and sisters.

This hits home to Sam Nazzaro, being a Korean War Veteran himself. He spent time in the service in the 90s and spent 14 months deported in Korea.

“I’m a big supporter.” Sam Nazzaro, veteran

Even hitting home to John Looney, who’s a Vietnam War Veteran.

“I have a great deal of respect for the veterans I know. I have such a kinship with them, and I would just like to promote that.” john Looney, veteran

But they aren’t the only ones celebrating on Heritage Port today. Among dozens of locals are others from the veteran community, and organizers behind it all say the ceremony has only grown through the years.

“When we first started, there’s been a very small crowd. But, there’s been times they’ve filled up this area.” john Looney, veteran

And those behind it have nothing left but gratitude for our veterans.

“Thank you very much, and I appreciate it, and I ‘d like to talk with you and smile with you and laugh about what we went through.” john Looney, veteran