Special day named after Country Music Legend Slim Lehart

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-It’s a success story of a music legend who’s planted his roots in Wheeling and made it big.

You may know him as “The Wheeling Cat”. It’s been a longtime coming, but the city of Wheeling isn’t letting a man of his talents go unnoticed.

Lehart’s been in the spotlight for all kinds of recognition, but Mayor Glenn Elliott honors him in a special way today, which also happens to be his birthday!

The life Slim Lehart has led is certainly one for the books, so much so that a day is named after him.

“It means an awful lot.” Slim Lehart, Country music legend

“This is something to really say ‘thank you for all those contributions, Slim’.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

It’s been a long-time coming, but April, 7th, 2020 officially marks “Slim Lehart Day”.

To this city, Lehart’s a Country Music legend: this being just one of his many recognitions. He has his own star at the Capitol Theatre and is dubbed a “Lifetime Member of Wheeling Jamboree”. Lehart is also known for his performances here for decades.

But his roots first got planted in Wheeling before his music career took off.

“I think back on all the places I’ve been, all the shows I’ve done and traveling, it just seems like a dream.” Slim Lehart, Country music legend

Lehart’s made it big, but one of his biggest performances stands out.

“I guess my greatest thing is Johnny Cash opened a show for me in Nashville.” Slim Lehart, Country music legend

That was back in 1966 when just a year earlier, Lehart took the stage with the Wheeling Jamboree for the first time. And in four-years-time, he became a cast member.

Lehart is grateful to his fans, who have always kept him going.

“I want to thank everybody… haha I want to thank just all my fans, they made me.” Slim Lehart, Country music legend

That legacy he’s left behind to not just his fans but this community will last for the generations to come.