Special Report: Bringing Baby Home

You get 9 months to prepare but when your baby arrives it’s a little scary as you head home.

You may have questions pop up but babies don’t come with an operating manual.

One of the primary things a first time parent learns is how to care for their child after they’re born and Wheeling Hospital does just that.

From feeding to bathing they go over just about everything.

They even brought it into the 21st century with learning programs on Ipads where the parent can see first hand how to do certain things.

One of the most important education topics is Period of purple cry.

“Which is period during a newborns infants when they cry and don’t know why. So we teach the parents that it’s very important not to shake your baby,” said Wheeling Hospital Clinical Director of Nursing, Cara Gazdik.

Another important thing first time parents need to know about is safe sleep.

“So we educate the moms that babies are to sleep alone on their back and in their own crib, with not a lot of stuffed animals and no bumper pads, heavy blankets, and things like that,” said Gazdik.

Another key component is how to safely transport your baby from the hospital to home.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office does free installation and if you are in need of a car seat or the one you have is expired they have a means of getting one for you.

The misuse rate of car seats is above 70%

Two ways to install a car seat, latch system or the seat belt, never do both.

“You want to make sure that the seat is installed tight, but you still want to have a little bit of wiggle room. Think of it as a concept of a bridge because you want it to move a little if you are ever in an accident and then the straps. You want to make sure they are in the right spot. If you are rear facing you want to make sure at or below the shoulders and once you turn around to forward facing you want it to be at or above the shoulders,” said Region for Highway Safety Coordinator, Melissa Taylor.

Taylor also said not to put anything in the car seat that didn’t come with it, because it’s not crash tested with any of those additional items.

“As far as the mirrors and things that are in vehicles to watch them, we don’t want those in there either because if you are ever involved in an accident they become a projectile and could hit the child in the head,” said Taylor.

Reminder car seats do expire so be sure to check them regularly.

It is recommended 6 years after manufacturing date.

And if you are in an accident always always replace the car seat.

It is only set for one crash.

Also Never ever put a rear facing seat in front of an airbag.

If you have any additional questions about car seat safety please call 304-234-3623.

Wheeling Hospital is also having A free community baby shower honoring moms-to-be and new moms on May 18th.