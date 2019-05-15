Special Report: “Making Proud Choices”

It might be how to have a healthy relationship.

Or how to budget your money or how to act in a job interview.

These concepts are all part of “Making Proud Choices.”

The kids are ages 12 through 18, in juvenile detention facilities.

They might be in for domestic violence (usually involving a sibling), disorderly conduct, even felonies.

“It’s not like the movies,” said D.J. Watson, executive director of the Sargus Juvenile Center. “They’re not bad kids. They just made some bad choices.”

Chances are, their home life hasn’t been ideal.

Maybe their parents had addiction issues.

“We’re seeing more and more kids that may be moving in or living with their grandparents,” said Watson.

He said their lives seem to lack consistency and structure, even in the basics.

“Maybe they’re not necessarily on a hygiene schedule,” said Watson. “Maybe they’re on a different eating schedule. Maybe they’re not used to getting up every day and dressing up to go to school.”

So a trained educator from the Belmont County Health Department goes in, presenting “Making Proud Choices,” teaching things like healthy relationships.

“Being trustworthy and respectful toward people,” said Jessica Gibson, health educator.

She said sometimes the kids are surprised that they’re treated well.

“They’re surprised that nobody’s going to yell at you and tear you down,” she noted. “That they will listen to you and respect what you have to say.”

She also teaches financial literacy.

“We give them the opportunity to see what they could make in a paycheck and then how to pay bills, whether it’s rent of buying a car or budgeting for gas that month or food or whether they want to go out for entertainment.”

She teaches them how to write a resume and apply for a job.

“Go in shaking that person’s hand and then shaking it at the end of an interview and saying thank you for having me,” she added. “The way they should dress for an interview. Don’t just go in wearing shorts and a T-shirt.”

She teaches birth control and protection from disease.

Her bigggest surprise: what they don’t know about STDs.

“There are some STDs that can be medicated, but there are some that you’re going to have to live with forever,” she tells them.

People hearing about the program like the idea.

“The basic things you need to know to be successful today just seem to have been forgotten,” said Ed Koch, formerly of Shadyside.

“I don’t know, there had better be some help somewhere,” said Ed Rollandini of Piedmont. “I think we’re losing ground there.”

“I’m for it,” said John Kaplet of St. Clairsville. “It’s a shame it has to be, but they’re not getting what they need now.”

You might think the kids would roll their eyes and yawn.

Actually, it’s just the opposite.

“We have great participation in these classes,” said Gibson. “The kids are always raising their hand and volunteering. You can definitely tell that we’ve awakened something in them and they’re ready to make different choices.”

They have wishes for adulthood–a good job, money, a car.

“And then sometimes there’s kids who just want to be loved,” Gibson said.

Ohio ranks number one in the nation in terms of having good results from this program.