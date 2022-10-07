OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Halloween season is finally upon us, which means the haunted houses and attractions are back! So I’ve decided to take the Ohio Valley on a tour….Spooky Steve’s Groovy Ghost Mystery Tour.



Set in the home of a former meat-packing plant turned tobacco warehouse, the Infernum in Terra in south Wheeling features 2 floors of horror.

Upon entering the dark dimension of the Demon Anathema, you can feel a chill in the air. The hair on your neck stands on end, as you await for chaos to reign. But behind the screams is the hard work of owner Sean Cooley and his team.

“We redid the entire downstairs, which is about a third of our haunted house, and about 40% of the upstairs. So we change it every season for every show, which makes us unique. A lot of haunted houses keep a lot of their rooms and only change about 20% for their season. We change about 70%.” SEAN COOLEY, Owner of Infernum in Terra

But this level of work and dedication takes time. They begin the renovations in May. But Sean has years of experience.

I’ve been in haunted houses for 8 years now, but I’ve owned my own business making Halloween props since 2014. SEAN COOLEY

Sean’s love of Halloween began when he was just a boy.

“We decorated the house when we were kids. Actually, my mom and dad’s house was featured on Channel 7NEWS because we hung ghosts and did a whole graveyard scene in their front yard.” SEAN COOLEY

He’s come a long way since then. Teaming up with the evil entity Anathema, the theme this year is a simple one….

“It all started last year on my 1001st birthday and I decided to torture the humans! And now this year we’re making them atone for their sins.” ANATHEMA, Evil, Denounced by the Church

And atone they will. Infernum In Terra spans 2 floors, features over 60 different sets, and has more than two dozen actors to make the experience as frightening as possible. But it all comes from a place of love.

“Oh, we love the Halloween season. For us, it never ends. People always ask me what I do during the offseason of Halloween; there is no offseason.” SEAN COOLEY

They recommend patrons be at least 13 to enter, but they leave that decision up to parents. However, they are planning something for the little ones this year. There will be a family night on October 26th with a toned down version of the show for the younger kids to enjoy without getting too scared.

Infernum In Terra is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October. You can learn more and get your tickets by going to HellOnEarthHaunt.com, or you can check them out on Facebook.