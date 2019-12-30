St. C. Sunrise Rotary bringing in New Year with “Kidz Bash”

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – If you’re looking to party it up with the family on New Year’s Eve, Tilt Studio at the Ohio Valley Mall is the place to be.

St. Clairsville Sunrise Rotary is hosting a New Year’s Eve Kidz Bash with plenty of fun for the whole family.

In addition to the various arcade games at Tilt Studio, there will also be magic shows, face painting, arts and crafts and a balloon drop at noon.

Tickets are $5 per person and the New Year’s Eve Kidz Bash kicks off at 10 a.m.

Belmont County Tourism Council, Tilt Studios and the Ohio Valley Mall are sponsors for the event.

Please visit the Facebook event page for additional information.

Latest Posts: