St. Clairsville Police offering check-ins

St.Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF)- The St. Clairsville Police Department has offered to help those parents who have kids at home alone.
The St. Clairsville Police Department will do check-ins while parents are at work and kids are home from school.
The following information must be required so that your family’s needs remain private:
- You must live within the city limits of St. Clairsville
- You must provide the names of your child or children
- You must provide the hours in which you are away from the house
- A callback number so that the police department can contact you
- If there should be additional children in the home.
If you would like assistance in this program, you can contact the police department at 740-695-6629 Monday-Friday 8:30-4:30 pm.
