St. Clairsville Police offering check-ins

St.Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF)- The St. Clairsville Police Department has offered to help those parents who have kids at home alone.

The St. Clairsville Police Department will do check-ins while parents are at work and kids are home from school.

The following information must be required so that your family’s needs remain private:

You must live within the city limits of St. Clairsville You must provide the names of your child or children You must provide the hours in which you are away from the house A callback number so that the police department can contact you If there should be additional children in the home.

If you would like assistance in this program, you can contact the police department at 740-695-6629 Monday-Friday 8:30-4:30 pm.

