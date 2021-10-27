St. John Central Academy students present donation to hospital

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — Students at St. John Central Academy have been dressing down for a good cause.

Today, Principal Vince Gianangeli along with several students, presented officials at East Ohio Regional Hospital with a gift of CPR mannequins.



The gift was made possible, thanks to money raised on Dress Down Day.



Throughout the week, kids are required to wear school uniforms.



On Fridays, however, for a cost of two dollars, students can ” dress down” to wear jeans, t-shirts or sweaters.

Money raised on those days are given to local charities or organizations. Students say giving back to the community in this way is important .

If you give back to the community you can really help boost morale of an area because the one thing that’s most important about a community is togetherness, and if you don’t have that you don’t have a community. Zac Gianangeli, Student, St John Central Academy

We are really thankful when Vince called about the donation that St John wanted to give us. It was great because it’s just more of the community helping the hospital and supporting us. Bernie Albertini, Chief Operating Officer, EORH

The gift included four adult mannequins along with four infant mannequins. Hospital officials say they will be used in a number of training programs