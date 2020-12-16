St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Wheeling Island will still hold Free Community Christmas Day Dinner

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

In the year of COVID, it will be different.

Because of restrictions, it will be takeout only, with no indoor dining.

Everyone can come to the Ohio Street door to receive a complete ham dinner with all the side dishes plus dessert.

It will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day.

“We can’t do the indoor dining this year,” noted Don Rebich, vestry member at St. Luke’s. “A large part of our community Christmas Day dinner has always been having a place to come, to spend time with others, and not be alone. Unfortunately we can’t do that part this year, and we realize that’s a large part of why we’re here. However we can still provide a good meal.”

They have to limit the number of volunteers this year too, due to social distancing in the kitchen.

If you want to volunteer, you can call the church at (304) 232-2395 and leave a message.

They can’t accept donations of toys or clothing this year.

But they hope to return to their long-time traditions next year, complete with a sit-down dinner, toys for children and a visit from Santa.