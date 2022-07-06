WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

One of the area’s longest running and most popular festivals is back after three years.



For the first time since 2019, the St. Michael Parish Festival is once again a three-day event and it kicks off tomorrow evening.



There will be two live bands performing each night.

Thursday, July 7 bands:

6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Brother Randall and Friends

8:00 – 10 p.m. Easy Street

Friday, July 8 bands:

5:00 – 7:30 p.m. The Muddle

8:00 – 11:00 p.m. MSM

Saturday, July 9 bands:

5:00 -7:00 p.m. Jule Carenbauer at Old Fashioned Chicken Dinner

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Taylor Jo and Copper Creek Band

8:00 – 11:00 p.m. Eli & The Mojo Kings

It will also include inflatables, games for the kids, a silent auction and indoor bingo. But, of course, one of the biggest attractions is the food and this year is no exception.



Folks will have their choice of more than 10 food booths, with some new surprises.

“We have some new booths this year that we are very excited about. An Italian booth and our pastor and some of the Filipino Community have made fresh spring rolls and we are looking forward to all of those things. The kids’ games are up and running and it should be a good time.” Adrianne Manning, Festival Coordinator, St. Michael Parish

“It’s always been a tradition and it was really a bummer whenever they had to cancell it in 2020 because of COVID. I’m really glad now it’s back and better than ever.” Cecilia Sweeney, 8th grade student, St. Michael Parish School

The festival is the years biggest fundraiser benefiting St Michael Parish School.