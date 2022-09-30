WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Students and faculty laced up their tennis shoes and hit the track Friday for a great cause.

St. Michael Parish School held its annual Angel Walk at Wheeling University.

Opening ceremonies began at 9:30 Friday morning with the Wheeling University football team cheering on the kids from the parish school as they entered the field.

In addition to the walk itself, students danced to their favorite music and participated in a variety of field day activites.

Prior to Friday’s Angel Walk, the Catholic parish school had already raised more than $52,000.

They are hopeful they’ll make up the difference in effort to meet their $53,000 goal.

All of the money raised through this great event goes to our school’s operating budget. So, that helps pay for everything from our teachers’ salaries to technology that we use daily in our school, our textbooks, utility bills, everything that helps us to keep the lights on and continue to spread our mission. Bailey Frederick, St. Michael Parish Advancement Director

The event wrapped up around 11 a.m. with a group picture to commemorate the 2022 Angel Walk and a kid-favorite treat, a yummy popsicle.

The kids didn’t seem to mind, though, that they were eating the frozen treat despite the 50 degree fall morning.