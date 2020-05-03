St. Michael Parish teachers surprise students, parishioners with drive thru blessing

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you haven’t thanked your teachers for all that they do, well this week is the time to do it, as teacher appreciation week is upon us.

And for St.Michael Parish teachers in Wheeling, their way to continue showing their love for their students was holding a drive thru.

They joined in on the drive thru blessing held today to wave to all of the families and parishioners coming thru.

School principal says it was all about seeing each in person, again.

I think just that personal connection and seeing a face. I do a weekly video for the school and then the teachers do zooms all week long so the kids see everybody at least once a week but I in person we are in that home stretch to the end of the school year and I felt like this was the thing to get us over that hump to get us to that final finish line. Kim Burge – Principal

And teachers said today was just what they needed and they know the students and families felt the same.

