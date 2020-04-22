Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

St. Michael’s Parish School brings comic relief to community amid pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – St. Michael’s Parish School in Wheeling is trying to make the best of current circumstances.

Following the governor’s decision to close schools in West Virginia for the remainder of the academic year, Principal Burge and teacher Jen Carter created fatheads of the entire school staff to display in front of the building along National Road.

They say the staff misses the students, and they’ll be ready for them when classes resume. The school is using this time to make improvements and clean for fall.

