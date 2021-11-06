“Stand Down Day” helps struggling veterans

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) The Belmont County Veterans Service Commission held a special event Saturday. They hosted Stand Down Day for Veterans and the homeless community.

Several different goods and resources were available for those in need. Hot meals were provided as well as a variety hygiene items, snacks, clothes, haircuts, and even health checks.

The organization says they’d like to help American veterans who gave so much for all of us.

We’re all here to help each other in whatever they need. If it be for them as the Veteran or if it be for their family members. We are here as a whole to help each other. Bobbie Jo Morales, VFW District 5 Auxiliary President

It’s a good opportunity for people to learn what’s going on with the organization and how it works. I think our Veterans appreciate what’s going on with it. There are a lot of people who showed up today and a lot of help. You’ve got to get involved with your community. Your community is a part of everything we do. If we don’t get involved in our community then our community isn’t going to get involved with us. We just try to do what we can do. Roger Kenney, VFW District 5 Commander

At the Stand Down Day, they offered information about housing, food pantries, support groups and more all from Helping Heroes, a veteran resource center.