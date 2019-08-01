State lawmakers are getting involved in VA Van funding issue

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

It’s been a month since Veterans in the Ohio Valley have had reliable transportation to VA Facilities.

But now a state lawmaker from our area is getting involved.

With funding gone in West Virginia, everyone agrees there’s a huge problem getting veterans to VA hospitals.

Senator Ihlenfeld is working with local officials from Brooke and Hancock Counties and although they came up with a plan, the state didn’t like it.

“We’re trying to work our way through why the state wouldn’t be receptive to these drivers being paid by the Hancock and Brooke Commission. This wouldn’t be any cost to the state of West Virginia. It would be a small amount being paid by these two local commissions.” William Ihlenfeld, State Senator 1st District

“Maybe the Senator and I could set up a meeting with the Chairman of the Veterans Affairs Committee in both houses to see what they are seeing about this maybe we can get some support we’re not in leadership but maybe we could garnish some support to get the chairman of both committees to look at this.” Phillip Diserio, D – Brooke

Senator Ihlenfeld said there needs to be a way to get these drivers paid because asking them to volunteer their time for such a big undertaking is unfair.

“Often times 6 AM to 2 PM in the van navigating Pittsburgh traffic many of us have done it. It’s not fun going up there for baseball ball game, doctor’s appointments or whatever it might be, it’s always stressful and especially stressful if you have a van full of people who are struggling with their health.” William Ihlenfeld, State Senator 1st District

Senator Ihlenfeld said the next step will be finding a long term solution not a band-aid.

“To try to cut through the red tape, to try to change policy if necessary. You know if we need to change a statute, if we need to do something legislatively we could do that as well.” William Ihlenfeld, State Senator 1st District

The Brooke County Commission will continue to look for solutions on the local end.

Stay with 7News at this story develops.