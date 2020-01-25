Staying Clean Club calls for home-schooled children to join

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Schools Staying Clean Club is thriving among area juveniles.

The club initially started with public schools before eventually branching out to private schools.

Now, Judge Frank Freqiato, Judge Albert Davies and members of the Classy Chassis Car Club are extending a club invitation to home-schooled children in Belmont County.

An annual car show held by the club raises funds for K-12 students to enjoy extracurricular activities while staying drug-free.

We are seeing fewer drug offenses come through the juvenile court. In years past, we had many more. Before these programs were implemented, we had many more cases. Now we don’t. And we attribute that to the education and what we are doing through the Belmont County Schools Staying Clean Club. Judge Albert Davies, Belmont County Juvenile / Probate Court

To register your child with the Belmont County Schools Staying Clean Club, parents can call the juvenile court at 740-695-2121 EXT. 1070 or sign up at their annual car show in September.

