Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority to resume normal route schedule

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority will return to its normal route schedule Tuesday, May 26.

The route will not include Robinson Township until Monday, June 1, which is when The Mall at Robinson is expected to reopen.

Steel Valley is requesting all passengers to wear face covering and practice social distancing.

