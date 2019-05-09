Steelers to play in Ohio County Relay for Life Basketball Game

If you’re a Steelers fan, or even a basketball fan, Wheeling Park High School is the place to be this weekend.

It’s the 10th annual Ohio County Relay for Life Basketball Game.

The Steelers will be moving from the turf to the hardwood to take on the Relay for Life team.

Several students from Wheeling Park have been hard at work to make sure the evening is a success.

“We have done a lot of meetings,” said Wheeling Park High School student Emily Croft. “A lot of time goes into pulling this off. It’s one of the biggest events so we want it to go really well.”

The American Cancer Society Youth Board helps raise awareness and money for cancer research. They will help by selling 50/50 raffle tickets as well as t-shirts and baked goods.

“We have done a lot of advertising,” added student Zoey Kefauver. “We’ve made signs and are helping with a bake sale and just kind of pulling it all together.”

“Obviously they are a huge team and they are a big deal to everybody down here, so it is really awesome that they come out and help for such a good cause,” continued student Olivia Simons.