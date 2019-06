We here at WTRF want to give a shout out to a couple eagle-eyed viewers who pointed out that WTRF has now made it into the literary world.

In Stephen King’s latest work, Sleeping Beauties, WTRF Channel 7’s morning report gets a mention on page 19.

The novel takes place in the fictional town of Dooling, West Virginia and revolves around a womens’ prison. King’s son Owen co-wrote the story.