Steubenville Salvation Army holds annual New Year’s Day community meal

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Salvation Army in Steubenville is holding its Annual New Year’s Day community meal again this year.

This is a great time for people to get together and make break bread.

Volunteers will help serve, clean up and take time to talk to those who might need a friendly face and good conversation.

The meal begins at 11 a.m. and hot food is served through 1:30 p.m.

