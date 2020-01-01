Steubenville Salvation Army holds annual New Year’s Day community meal

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Salvation Army in Steubenville is holding its Annual New Year’s Day community meal again this year.
This is a great time for people to get together and make break bread.
Volunteers will help serve, clean up and take time to talk to those who might need a friendly face and good conversation.
The meal begins at 11 a.m. and hot food is served through 1:30 p.m.
