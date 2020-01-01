Steubenville Salvation Army holds annual New Year’s Day community meal

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Salvation Army in Steubenville is holding its Annual New Year’s Day community meal again this year.

This is a great time for people to get together and make break bread.

Volunteers will help serve, clean up and take time to talk to those who might need a friendly face and good conversation.

The meal begins at 11 a.m. and hot food is served through 1:30 p.m.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter