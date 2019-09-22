Steubenville Salvation Army looking for volunteers

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Steubenville Salvation Army has recently restarted its weekly Shepherd’s Table Community Meals.

Every Sunday, the Salvation Army welcomes people of all ages in to have a home-cooked meal.

However, officials say they’re in need of volunteers to help with every aspect of the meal.

Whether that is to come in, greet our guests as they welcome them in, to serve — that is both in the kitchen and out of the kitchen because every guest that comes in, they get served their food, served their drinks, they don’t have to get up for anything. We’re also looking for those who might want to come in [and] help clean up afterwards. Lt. Erik Muhs of the Steubenville Salvation Army

Salvation Army officials also say it could mean doing dishes, sweeping and mopping or just mingling with the guests.

Shepherd’s Table Community Meal is served every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at the Steubenville Salvation Army, which is located on 332 4th Street.